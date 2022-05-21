Severe thunderstorm with 120 km/h winds rips down trees, powers lines in Ottawa

A powerful storm tore down trees and power lines across Ottawa Saturday afternoon, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts and up to toonie size hail,” Environment Canada said as the storm moved by.

Ottawa police asked residents to shelter in place as the storm hit.

Ottawa Police and emergency responders have been called to multiple fallen trees, fallen power lines and other storm damage through the Ottawa area as a result of the thunderstorm this afternoon. Some reports of injured people. Crews are assessing. #ONStorm #ottnews #ottawa — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 21, 2022

The storm ripped trees out by the roots as it blew across the city. A wind gust of 120 km/h was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 3:30 p.m. The 4 p.m. weather update included a gust of 113 km/h.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting scattered outages affecting more than 119,000 customers in the city. Hydro One has reported outages across eastern Ontario, including places like Osgoode, Carleton Place, and Arnprior.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa ended at around 4:40 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm watch ended by 4:50 p.m.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Widespread and extremely strong wind gusts can destroy buildings with tornado-like damage, flatten large stands of trees and blow vehicles off the road," the warnings say.

Weather radar shows a storm with heavy rain moved northeast from Michigan and into southern Ontario late Saturday morning, passing through London, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Toronto, hitting Ottawa at around 3:30 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., the strongest part of the storm had moved northeast into Quebec.

The storm claimed at least one life in southern Ontario, as a woman in Brampton died after being hit by a tree. There are reports of injuries in Ottawa, but CTV News is waiting on further details from Ottawa Paramedics.

The storm has also knocked out power to tens of thousands of Hydro One customers across southern Ontario.

"Hydro One crews are responding to outages caused by severe thunderstorms rolling through southwestern and central Ontario as quickly and safely as possible," the utility says.

OTTAWA FORECAST

The temperature is expected to cool down after the storm moves through the region.

The weather forecast for Ottawa includes clouds overnight, bringing a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 14 C.

Sunday’s outlook is cloudy with a high of 18 C and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

The forecast for Victoria Day Monday is partly sunny with a high of 18 C.

STORM IMAGES

— Harvey Hope 🇨🇦 💻 (@pcinnovation) May 21, 2022

Blackburn, about 10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/rTgWANRlvV — Kevin Parent (@Kevin__Parent) May 21, 2022

@ottawacity @RiverWardRiley this is on Malhotra Court, off Riverside Drive. Right accross the street.



Look at the size of the stump/room that came right out.



The street is flooded as well. pic.twitter.com/SO7FE4d4QY — Jim_Elves 🇨🇦 (@Jim_Elves) May 21, 2022

Kanata from our balcony pic.twitter.com/RHEKZUAeEE — Elizabeth MacTavish Armstrong (@elizabeth_doug) May 21, 2022

Leikin and Merivale power lines on the middle of the road pic.twitter.com/Tx3vVflrfq — Justin Scanlon (@justinjscanlon) May 21, 2022