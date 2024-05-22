OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon

    The Peace Tower is seen shrouded in fog, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Ottawa. Temperatures are expected to rise above 30C with humidity. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Peace Tower is seen shrouded in fog, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Ottawa. Temperatures are expected to rise above 30C with humidity. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ottawa on the hottest day of the year.

    The temperature hit 29 C at 2 p.m., the warmest temperature recorded so far in 2024. The record for the warmest May 22 is 31.1 C, set in 1977.

    In 2023, Ottawa saw two days with the temperature above 30 C in May – 30.4 C on May 28 and 32.5 C on May 31.

    Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, saying "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" that may produce strong winds, heavy rain and toonie sized hail.

    "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening," the weather agency said in a statement.

     

    The severe thunderstorm watch covers all of eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley, from Belleville and Kingston to Cornwall, Pembroke and Petawawa.

    The forecast calls for partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.

    Sunny on Thursday. High 26 C.

    Friday will be sunny. High 28 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for increasing cloudiness. High 23 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

