Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa with up to 50 mm of rain, strong winds expected

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Ontario and western Quebec for storms bringing heavy rain, wind and hail this afternoon.

The weather advisory says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, local rainfall amounts of up to 50 mm and nickel-sized hail.

"The primary threat with these thunderstorms is heavy rain. Rainfall warnings may be issued should thunderstorms become nearly stationary over the area," Environment Canada says.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm warning it issued on Monday afternoon, as a line of thunderstorms brought heavy downpours and wind to the region. While the forecaster had predicted some storms could bring up to 100 mm of rain, only approximately 18 mm of rain fell on the Ottawa airport on Monday.

Ottawa's weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening calls for showers, heavy at times, with thunderstorms ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Rainfaill totals could reach up to 50 mm. The low is 19C.

Wednesday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach 27 C with a humidex of 33.

Thursday's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 28 C.