Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000
Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
Watson and nine councillors did not seek re-election in Monday's municipal election. Coun. Catherine McKenney was defeated in their bid for mayor, but will be eligible for the "transition allowance."
The city of Ottawa provides a transition allowance of one month's pay for each consecutive year of service, up to a maximum of six months, for members of council who do not seek re-election or are defeated.
In total, the 11 outgoing elected officials are eligible for severance packages totalling $660,374.
The transition allowance is based on the annual salary of $198,702 a year for the mayor and $111,111 for a councillor.
Watson will receive a transition allowance of $99,351 after serving three terms (12 years) as mayor.
Departing veteran councillors Eli El-Chantiry, Rick Chiarelli, Jean Cloutier, Diane Deans, Keith Egli, Jan Harder, Mathieu Fleury, Catherine McKenney and Scott Moffatt would be eligible for the maximum transition allowance of $9,259.25 a month for six months. The nine councillors would each receive $55,555 in total.
Deans is also eligible to receive a "frozen entitlement" of $23,991.37 from the pre-amalgamation city of Ottawa, according to Caitlin Salter-Macdonald, Manager of Council and Committee Services.
Salter-Macdonald says Deans is the only member of council with a frozen entitlement from pre-amalgamation.
Coun. Carol Anne Meehan is eligible for a "transition allowance" of four months salary for her one term on council, totalling $37,037.
Departing councillors returning to a previous job they held before being elected are not eligible to receive the transition allowance. The 11 departing elected officials are entitled to a three-month career transition program through the city.
Council voted in 2013 to allow council members to receive the transition allowance if they decided not to seek re-election.
The city says councillor's assistants who lose employment as a result of an election defeat may be eligible for severance pay.
An update on severance payments to outgoing elected officials and councillor's assistants is expected to be released at a later date.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday.
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Poll reveals gaps in perception between parents and young adults on personal finance
Synopsis: A new poll conducted by RBC reveals that there are notable perception gaps among parents and young adults on personal finance.
47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines
Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees, officials said Saturday.
Canada Soccer addresses issue of workers' rights, inclusivity in World Cup host Qatar
Canada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Ontario mother says young son was placed in padded 'cell' by school without her knowledge
A Mississauga, Ont. mother says her son was placed in what's known as a 'seclusion room' by his teachers multiple times without her knowledge or consent.
-
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Montreal
-
Young child missing after car plunges into Riviere des Mille Iles
A young child is missing in the Riviere des Mille Iles after a car plunged into the water late Friday afternoon. The child's mother and another sibling, also a young child, were rescued from the water, but the second child was unaccounted for as of late Friday evening.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
'STEM Olympics' at Science Village Timmins tests students on the spot
All this week, Science Timmins has been hosting 'STEM Olympics,' an opportunity for students to challenge themselves with science, technology, engineering and mathematics problems.
London
-
Eviction-dodging tenant leaves family paying rent in Toronto and mortgage in London, Ont.
A family stuck paying rent in Toronto and a mortgage in London says they’ve done everything right to get their London tenants to move out, but the system is letting them down. Jeremy Awori lives with his wife and two children in Toronto, and they’ve been trying desperately to move to London into the townhouse they own on Fanshawe Park Road East — but he says the tenant won’t budge.
-
London, Ont. 'street preachers' convicted, facing fines
On Friday, London’s infamous “street preachers” were convicted and are facing fines stemming from charges first levelled in 2019.
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
'Continue to pray': Family mourns children after fatal Thompson fire
Outside of a Thompson home, where a devastating fire left four children dead, is a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, and candles.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
Calgary
-
Calgary's top cop concerned about rising violence against police after officer shot in Canyon Meadows
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for help
Concerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.
-
Police charge 15-year-old girl after she allegedly steals mom's vehicle, hits officer
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stolen vehicle that turned into a hit-and-run involving a police officer.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
-
'There's always a whole story there': Law enforcement educator advises caution after arrest video
A Saskatoon woman is applauding the efforts of a downtown mall security crew after video of an arrest was widely circulated and criticized last week.
Edmonton
-
'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire
When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago
Friday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.
-
Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggests
Do you believe in ghosts? It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.
Regina
-
Death of man found in Wascana Lake deemed non-criminal: Regina police
Regina police have deemed that the death of a man whose body was found in Wascana Lake last week is not a criminal matter.
-
'We often set them up for relapse': Current addictions treatment not enough for Sask. doctors
At the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s (SMA) conference, the province’s doctors voiced their concerns about the gaps they see in the current model of addictions treatment and detox.
-
Hockey Canada to move away from visors in Junior A in December, CJHL in discussions with board
Players in Junior A level hockey across Canada may soon look a bit different. According to Hockey Canada, players will have to move to cages rather than visors, which have become the norm in leagues across the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL).