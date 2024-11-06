Several people injured after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17

Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 17 near Chenaux Road.

Police said two cars, one school bus and a transport truck were involved. There were no children on the bus.

One driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with an unsafe move on a lane or shoulder.

One person with "very serious" injuries was transported to a regional trauma hospital by Orgne Air ambulance.

Police initially said two others were transported to hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics. An update from police in the afternoon said the injuries were all deemed to be non-life threatening. Another update in the evening said Renfrew County Paramedics transported a total of four people, two of whom had minor injuries and two of whom are receiving ongoing care in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 17 was closed between Chenaux Road and Haley Road for several hours, but has since reopened.