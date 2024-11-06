OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Several people injured after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17

    A collision involving two cars, a school bus and a transport truck on Hwy. 17 near Renfrew, Ont. sent several people to hospital. Nov. 6, 2024. (OPP/handout) A collision involving two cars, a school bus and a transport truck on Hwy. 17 near Renfrew, Ont. sent several people to hospital. Nov. 6, 2024. (OPP/handout)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.

    The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 17 near Chenaux Road.

    Police said two cars, one school bus and a transport truck were involved. There were no children on the bus.

    One driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with an unsafe move on a lane or shoulder.

    One person with "very serious" injuries was transported to a regional trauma hospital by Orgne Air ambulance.

    Police initially said two others were transported to hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics. An update from police in the afternoon said the injuries were all deemed to be non-life threatening. Another update in the evening said Renfrew County Paramedics transported a total of four people, two of whom had minor injuries and two of whom are receiving ongoing care in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

    Highway 17 was closed between Chenaux Road and Haley Road for several hours, but has since reopened. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News