

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a seven-year-old has died after slipping in to the Petawawa River.

Police say Mason Ryan and a friend were walking along the Summit Trail when, at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Ryan fell into the water. The friend ran to get help.

The first adult on the scene found Ryan's body in the water and began CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Ryan was pronounced dead in hospital.

OPP say foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death, which is believed to be drowning.