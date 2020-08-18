OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says riders who use the discounted community pass no longer have to show up in person to renew it.

In a memo to city councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said that, effective immediately, community pass users can renew their pass remotely.

"With the new process, customers can call OC Transpo’s information line at 613-741-4390 and speak to a Customer Service Representative who will assist them in completing the application form and answer any questions about the pass," Manconi said.

The community pass program offers discounted transit rates to recipients of the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP). Previously, ODSP recipients were required to present in person at a customer service centre and show a representative all appropriate documentation.

The option to apply in person is still available at the customer service desk at the Rideau Centre.

"This new process was accelerated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to offer improved services to customers, reduce unnecessary travel and reduce the chance of lines or crowding at the Rideau Centre [customer service centre]," Manconi said.