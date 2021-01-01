OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will be paying more for city services, to board OC Transpo buses and the O-Train, turn on the lights and saying "I Do" in the new year.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at seven things that will cost you more in the City of Ottawa in 2021.

City of Ottawa services

The 2021 City of Ottawa budget includes a hike in property taxes, water rates and garbage collection fees.

Council approved a three per cent increase in property taxes this year, which will add $115 to the average property tax bill for urban residents.

Water rates increase 4.5 per cent for urban residents and 10 per cent for rural residents on Jan. 1. Urban homeowners will pay $37 more on the water bill, while rural residents will pay an extra $7.

Garbage collection fees will increase 10 per cent for a single-family household to $106. Multi-residential household solid waste rates will jump 26.5 per cent to $71.50.

The City of Ottawa is also increasing the cost of membership and program registrations for aquafitness, fitness, museums, seniors centres, swimming and skating. Rental fees will also go up for recreation and theatre facilities.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo fares increase an average of 2.5 per cent starting on Jan. 1.

The cost of an adult monthly bus pass goes up $3 to $122.50. A youth pass increases $2.25 to $94.50 a month, while a senior monthly pass jumps $1.25 to $46.25 a month.

Cash fares increase a nickel to $3.65, while a single-ride fare paid by Presto card jumps five cents to $3.60.

Real Estate

Re/Max predicts housing prices in Ottawa will increase seven per cent in 2021.

"Ottawa is anticipated to continue in seller's market territory in 2021," Re/Max said in its 2021 market outlook.

"Upcoming developments in Orleans, Barrhaven and Kanata/Stittsville are expected to put these areas in highest demand."

Through the first 10 months of 2020, Re/Max said Ottawa home prices jumped 19 per cent to an average $524,956.

Hydro Ottawa distribution charges

Hydro Ottawa customers will be paying more for electricity in the New Year.

The Ontario Energy Board approved the utility's request to increase monthly distribution rates each year over the next five years.

In 2021, Hydro Ottawa's monthly distribution rate will increase $0.72 a month to $29.36 a month. Distribution rates will increase $1.26 a month in both 2022 and 2023, followed by a monthly increase of $0.46 in 2024 and $0.07 in 2025.

Hydro Ottawa says the monthly distribution rates cover its costs to deliver electricity from generating stations across Ontario to homes in Ottawa and Casselman.

The Ontario government announced in December that electricity rates will be on an off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt an hour for all time-of-use and tiered customers during the 28-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Ottawa Police Records Checks

Starting Jan. 1, it will cost more for Ottawa police records checks.

The cost of a police record check for vulnerable sector employment increases $1 to $66, while the cost of a volunteer check increases slightly to $20.40.

A police record check for a pardon applicant increases $1 to $66.

An adoption application will cost $108, up $2 from 2020.

Parking on residential streets

Motorists will be paying more in 2021 to park on residential streets.

The 2021 City of Ottawa budget increased the cost of monthly and annual on-street residential parking permits, effective Jan. 1.

Annual residential parking permit increases $14 to $700

Winter monthly residential parking permit will increase $3 to $152

Summer monthly residential parking permit will increase 50 cents to $32.50

Residential visitor parking permits for up to a week will increase to $38 in the summer and $8.25 in the winter

Marriage licences

You will be paying more to say "I Do" in the City of Ottawa in 2021.

The cost of a marriage licence increases $3.40 to $171.50.

A civil marriage at City Hall during business hours Monday to Friday will increase $3 to $150, while a civil marriage Friday evening or Saturday afternoon will cost $225.