OTTAWA -- Council approved the $3 billion 2021 City of Ottawa operating budget on Wednesday.

The fiscal blueprint for the new year was approved by a vote of 18 to 6.

The budget includes a three per cent property tax increase, which will add $115 to the average property tax bill for urban residents.

Council voted to freeze the cost of business licences in 2021.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight ways the 2021 City of Ottawa budget will cost you more in the New Year.

OC Transpo fares

The 2021 City of Ottawa budget includes a 2.5 per cent transit fare hike.

On Jan 1, the cost of an adult monthly bus pass will increase $3 to $122.50 a month. A youth pass will increase $2.25 a month to $94.50.

The cost of an adult single ride fare will increase a nickel to $3.65 if you pay by cash.

Water rates

It will cost you more to turn on the taps in 2021.

The City of Ottawa's budget includes a 4.5 per cent increase in water rates for urban residents and a 10 per cent increase for rural residents.

Urban homeowners will pay $37 more on the water bill next year, while rural residents will pay an extra $7.

Urban residents pay water, wastewater and stormwater fees, while rural residents who are not connected to the water system only pay stormwater fees.

Garbage collection fees

Garbage collection fees will increase 10 per cent for a single-family household in 2021 to $106.

Multi-residential household solid waste rates will jump 26.5 per cent to $71.50.

Rental fees for recreation and theatres

It will cost you more to rent time at City of Ottawa arenas, sports fields and theatres.

Rental fees for arenas will increase 4.5 per cent in 2021. The cost for an arena rental for adults will be $309.28, while the arena rental for minors will be $185.40. The non-prime time rental cost increases to $144.22.

The cost to rent sports fields and ball diamonds will increase approximately 2.5 per cent, while the cost to rent the artificial turf fields will jump 4.5 per cent.

Rental fees for the Meridian Theatres and Harold Shenkman Hall will increase 4.5 per cent in 2021.

Membership and Program Registrations

Membership and Program Registrations (hourly) at City of Ottawa facilities will increase in 2021.

Here is a look at the fee breakdowns:

Memberships

Aquafitness – up 4.5 to 4.7 per cent to $50.52-$823.72

Fitness – up 4.5 to 5 per cent to $23.00-$944.38

Museum – 4.5 per cent increase to $35.99

Seniors Centres – 4.7 per cent to 5.5 per cent to $20.30-$25.71

Swim – 4.5 per cent to 5.1 per cent increase to $22.55-$593.20

Skating – up 4.5 per cent to 6.6 per cent to $10.37 - $309.68

Program Registrations (Hourly)

Aquatics Learn to Swim – 4.5 per cent increase to $4.93-$29.98

Day Camps – 4.1 per cent to 4.5 per cent increase to $1.76-$16.72

Museum Program – 4.6 per cent to 9.1 per cent increase to $3.37-$52.32

Skating – Learn to Skate – 4.5 per cent increase to $12.88-$27.88

Performing Arts – 4.5 per cent increase to $4.20-$27.98

Residential parking permits

The City of Ottawa is increasing the cost of monthly and annual on-street residential parking permits in 2021.

Annual residential parking permit increases $14 to $700

Winter monthly residential parking permit will increase $3 to $152

Summer monthly residential parking permit will increase 50 cents to $32.50

Residential visitor parking permits for up to a week will increase to $38 in the summer and $8.25 in the winter

Marriage Licences and Civil Marriages

The cost to say "I Do" will increase two per cent in 2021.

The City of Ottawa's budget calls for the cost of a marriage licence to increase $3.40 to $171.50.

Civil marriages will cost more at Ottawa City Hall.

A civil marriage at City Hall during business hours Monday to Friday will increase $3 to $150, while a civil marriage Friday evening or Saturday afternoon will cost $225.

Spay Neuter Clinic

Fees for the City of Ottawa's Spay Neuter clinic will increase just over two per cent in 2021.

The cost for female cats will be $193, while a male cat will cost $151.

The costs for male and female dogs depends on the size of the animal.

Pet registration fees will be frozen in 2021.