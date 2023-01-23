Seven people displaced after Ottawa house fire

Seven people have been displaced after the second fire in an Ottawa neighbourhood in less than a week.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a home on Russell Road, near Tupper Avenue and Southvale Crescent.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke when they arrived and had the fire under control within 10 minutes. No one was injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It's the second fire in the area in five days. On Thursday, a woman in her 30s was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on the same stretch of Russell Road.