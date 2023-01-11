Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
The seven won a guaranteed $1 million prize in the Sept. 7, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced.
OLG says the group of seven of “the finest fire crew in Ottawa” have been playing both Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 together for the last three years.
William Russell, of Cantely, Que., said he’s been running the group lottery and found the winning ticket.
“I checked our weekly tickets on the OLG App while chatting with Shawn (MacDonald). When I saw Big Winner, I called Shawn over to look because I wasn’t convinced it was real," Russell said in a news release. “When Shawn confirmed what I was seeing we went to share the news with the others.”
The seven winners are:
- William Russell of Cantley, Que.
- Daniel Cooke of Saint Andre-Avellin, Que.
- James Bowman of Kenmore, Ont.
- Jean-Francois Carrey of Ottawa, Ont.
- Jeffrey Faris of Carleton Place, Ont.
- Sebastien Fournier Cote of Gatineau, Que.
- Shawn MacDonald of Farrellton, Que.
Each is taking home $142.857.14.
Carrey said he had only just joined the group a few weeks prior and called the win “surreal.” He found out just after coming back from a fire call.
OLG said most of them are hoping to enjoy a vacation. Bowman will celebrate with a nice steak dinner and will share his winnings with his children. Carrey will pay off his mortgage, while Russell and Fournier are considering real-estate investments.
MacDonald has a new baby at home and plans to set up a college fund and splurge on an overdue date night with his wife. Faris will invest in his kids RESP’s and is considering backyard renovations.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Canada's real estate market still 'really overvalued,' warns economist
An economic expert believes that the possibility of a more severe crisis in Canada's housing market remains a possibility because real estate remains 'really overvalued.'
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
Protesters to gather in Halifax over 'mishandling' of missing teen's case
A group of protesters is expected to gather in Halifax Wednesday afternoon to bring attention to the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman almost a year after he was reported missing.
Toronto
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold his first media availability of the new year on Wednesday.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Popular Ontario driving school promises to make changes after investigation raises questions
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements, warning of the potential for heavy snow for much of the province and a mixed bag of precipitation for some.
Northern Ontario
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death in North Bay
In court Wednesday, Ryan Abraham pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2018 death of Abraham Kamerman in North Bay.
-
Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
-
Pierre Poilievre in Timmins to host town hall meeting
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the day in Timmins on Wednesday.
London
-
One person arrested after "active investigation" in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police have cleared an area of Aldborough Avenue after saying this morning that officers were investigating an “active incident.” According to a release, police have taken one man into custody in relation to several outstanding investigations.
-
Body found on Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold his first media availability of the new year on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport
Kitchener
-
Rally to prevent tent removals held at Roos Island
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles involved in crash with train near Beiseker, Alta.
Beiseker RCMP, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a train crash involving at least three vehicles.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Bobcat sighting in southwest Calgary could worry pet owners
A southwest Calgary resident shared a video of a bobcat prowling their neighbourhood this week, saying those in the area should keep a close eye on their pets.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation
A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she's never met.
-
Residential snow removal could take up to two months: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scams
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Edmonton flights affected more by fog than U.S. system outage: airport officials
Although some 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Tuesday morning due to a computer outage, fog continued to have the larger impact at Edmonton International Airport for the second day in a row.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused in $1M drug bust
Four people have been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a fifth in connection with a million-dollar drug bust in 2021.
Vancouver
-
Man injured after shooting near Circle K convenience store in Surrey
A 44-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday.
-
Man accused of shooting pellet gun at first responders in DTES released from custody
Vancouver police say the man they believe is responsible for shooting a pellet gun at first responders working in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night has been released from custody.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company
A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.