OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says seven people have been displaced after a blaze at a row house unit in Carlington.

Firefighters were called to 1100 Medford St. at 6:47 a.m., when a resident reported seeing smoke.

Black smoke and heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor of one of the units. A second alarm was called as the fire spread to a neighbouring unit.

Everyone had safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. One person had to be assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

The fire was declared under control by 7:22 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

The displaced tenants are being looked after by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.