Seven displaced by Carlington row house fire
Ottawa firefighters respond to a fire in a row house unit in Carlington, Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo: Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says seven people have been displaced after a blaze at a row house unit in Carlington.
Firefighters were called to 1100 Medford St. at 6:47 a.m., when a resident reported seeing smoke.
Black smoke and heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor of one of the units. A second alarm was called as the fire spread to a neighbouring unit.
Everyone had safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. One person had to be assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The fire was declared under control by 7:22 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
The displaced tenants are being looked after by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.