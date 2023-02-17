Series of crashes on Highway 401 after freezing rain

No one was seriously hurt in a series of crashes along the 401, say Ontario Provincial Police.

Sgt. Erin Cranton confirms there were 16 crashes beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday night, brought on by freezing rain in eastern Ontario.

Const. Scott Woodburn, with the Lennox and Addington County detachment, says there were five crashes near Kingston beginning around 3:30 a.m. All involved transport trucks, and there were no serious injuries.

“At about 3 a.m. the freezing drizzle became a little bit heavier, forming a little bit more ice onto the highways,” says Woodburn.

The longest closure involved one outside of Odessa, in Loyalist Township, involving two transport trucks which closed the highway for hours, and caused back ups and detours.

He says OPP have found drivers were not driving to the conditions.

Drivers speaking to CTV News report double and triple their usual commute time.

The highway has since reopened.

OPP say the collisions and traffic delays are a good reminder that winter is far from over.