OTTAWA -- A coyote is now believed to be responsible for the deaths of several cats in Ottawa’s west end this month.

Ottawa police launched an investigation after seven cats were found deceased, sparking fears of a serial cat killer in the area.

On Thursday, police say a necropsy was conducted on one of the deceased cats at the University of Guelph Animal Health Laboratory in Kemptville.

"(It) determined that the cause of death was a predatory attack, most likely by a coyote," said police.

"The analysis also pointed to similar findings with respect to the other cats."

The Ottawa Humane Society had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after Ottawa police reported several cats were found dead in the west end.

On June 15, two cats were found dead in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and West Hunt Club Road. Police said signs suggested the animals were intentionally abused and killed.

Two other similar incidents were also reported, with police saying they occurred either within city of Ottawa park space, or along bike paths or hydro corridors in the area bounded by Greenbank Road, Baseline Road, Merivale Road and Hunt Club Road.

On June 18, police set up a tip line after two more cats were discovered in the area.

A seventh cat was found deceased on June 21 in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Knoxdale Road.

Police say the investigation into the deaths is now closed.