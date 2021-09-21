OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have released their training camp roster with a noticeable absence.

Left-winger Brady Tkachuk remains a restricted free agent and he and the Senators have yet to formalize a contract. Training camp will start without him unless he is signed.

Fifty-four names are on the list of players attending training camp at the Canadian Tire Centre, including six goaltenders, 18 defencemen and 30 forwards.

Players will report for their physicals Wednesday and hit the ice Thursday.

In a release, the Senators said the 2021-22 Senators training camp roster features 12 former first-round draft picks and 24 players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts.

"In addition, 10 players were signed as free agents, nine players were obtained in trades, four players are on AHL contracts, two players are on respective professional tryout agreements and two players were claimed off waivers," the team wrote.

The Senators will visit the Winnipeg Jets for the pre-season opener Sunday, Sept. 26. The Sens will host the Toronto Maple Leafs for their regular season home opener on Oct. 14.

2021-22 Senators training camp roster

Goaltenders, 2020-21 team(s): Anton Forsberg (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Filip Gustavsson (Sodertalje SK - Allsvenskan, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Kevin Mandolese (Belleville - AHL), Leevi Merilainen (Kärpät U-20 - SM-sarja Jr.), Matt Murray (Ottawa - NHL), Mads Sogaard (Esbjerg - Metal Ligaen, Belleville - AHL).

Defencemen, 2020-21 team(s): Jonathan Aspirot (Belleville - AHL), Xavier Bernard (Sherbrooke – QMJHL, Val-d’Or - QMJHL), Jacob Bernard-Docker (North Dakota - NCHC, Ottawa - NHL), Erik Brannstrom (Langnau - Swiss-A, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Josh Brown (Ottawa - NHL), Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Michael Del Zotto (Columbus - NHL), Maxence Guenette (Val-d’Or - QMJHL), Dillon Heatherington (Astana Barys - KHL), Nick Holden (Vegas - NHL), Zac Leslie (Stockton - AHL), Victor Mete (Montreal - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Ben Roger (Did not play), Chandler Romeo (Did not play), Lassi Thomson (Ilves - SM-liiga, Belleville - AHL), Colby Williams (Belleville), Nikita Zaitsev (Ottawa - NHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Forwards, 2020-21 team(s): Pontus Åberg (Chelyabinsk Traktor - KHL), Andrew Agozzino (San Diego - AHL, Anaheim - NHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL), Clark Bishop (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Connor Brown (Ottawa - NHL), Logan Brown (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Angus Crookshank* (New Hampshire - H-East, Belleville - AHL), Philippe Daoust (Moncton - QMJHL), Tyler Ennis (Edmonton - NHL), Alex Formenton (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Ridly Greig (Brandon - WHL, Belleville - AHL), Tyrell Goulbourne (Henderson - AHL), Roby Jarventie (Ilves - SM-liiga, Belleville - AHL), Mark Kastelic (Belleville - AHL), Parker Kelly (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Carson Latimer (Edmonton - WHL), Josh Norris (Ottawa - NHL), Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver - WHL), Nick Paul (Ottawa - NHL), Shane Pinto (North Dakota - NCHC, Ottawa - NHL), Cole Reinhardt (Belleville - AHL), Scott Sabourin (Toronto - AHL, Toronto - NHL), Logan Shaw (Belleville - AHL), Kole Sherwood (Cleveland - AHL, Columbus - NHL), Egor Sokolov (Belleville - AHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Chris Tierney (Ottawa - NHL), Austin Watson (Ottawa - NHL), Matthew Wedman (Greenville - ECHL), Colin White (Ottawa - NHL).

* Injured.