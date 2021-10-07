Advertisement
Sens sign Tyler Ennis; Colin White out 4-6 months with shoulder injury
Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Ennis (63) battles in front Leafs goaltender during first period pre-season NHL action in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick /THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators signed winger Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract worth US$900,000 Thursday, and announced centre Colin White will miss up to six months with a dislocated shoulder that requires surgery.
The 32-year-old Ennis spent the majority of the 2018-19 season in the nation's capital before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers. He played last season with Edmonton, but joined Ottawa's training camp on a professional tryout agreement last month.
White was injured in Monday's pre-season game against Toronto when he landed awkwardly following a collision with Maple Leafs forward David Kampf.
The 24-year-old had 10 goals and eight assists in 45 games with Ottawa in 2020-21. In 200 career regular-season appearances, the 21st pick at the 2015 NHL draft has 33 goals and 88 points.
Ennis registered 14 goals and 33 points in 61 games with Ottawa in 2018-19. The 26th overall selection back in 2008 by Buffalo has scored 136 goals and 322 points in 643 regular-season contests with the Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Leafs, Senators and Oilers.
Ottawa opens its 2021-22 schedule Oct. 14 at home against Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.