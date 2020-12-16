OTTAWA -- A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer from eastern Ontario is facing fraud charges relating to Wayne Gretzky memorabilia following a months-long investigation into the alleged theft of items from the hockey star's father's home.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed to CTV News Ottawa late Tuesday night that June Dobson is one of the individuals who was charged after police made arrests in connection with the alleged theft of items from Walter Gretzky's home in Brantford, Ont. Dickson also confirmed that Inspector Dobson is the Detachment Commander of the Grenville OPP.

According to a Brantford Police media release sent Tuesday, a 58-year-old Oakville man has been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. A Brockville woman, also 58, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Brantford police say the items amount to more than $500,000 USD.

However, Dickson said Dobson's charges came about after new, unrelated evidence was uncovered.

“The charges against Inspector June Dobson are not related to the larger theft investigation. During the course of the initial investigation, police uncovered evidence, unrelated to the initial investigation, that a separate individual is believed to have committed fraud involving Gretzky memorabilia,” Dickson said.

Dickson adds that while Inspector Dobson was on duty when the alleged incidents took place, she is currently on unrelated leave.

In a separate emailed statement, Dickson added that Inspector Dobson has been given a letter notifying her of her suspension, if she were to return to work.

“The OPP Professional Standards Unit will also open an internal Police Services Act investigation for misconduct,” Dickson said.

In August, the Gretzky family contacted the Brantford Police Service after several pieces of sports memorabilia were found to be missing from Walter Gretzky's home.

The Brantford Police Service was assisted by RCMP and the OPP in a three-month-long investigation. Brantford police did not immediately identify the accused but said that they were known to the Gretzky family.

Police say this investigation allowed police to identify specific residences where the stolen property was believed to be located.