Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension

The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.

General manager Pierre Dorion announced the deal, worth an average of $8.35 million per season, at the team’s season start-up event at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

Stützle was on hand and signed the $66.8-million deal on the spot alongside general manager Pierre Dorion and coach D.J. Smith.

The 20-year-old had 22 goals and 36 assists in his second NHL season last year. The Senators selected him third overall in the 2020 NHL entry draft

“Reaching a long-term agreement with Tim represents another significant step forward for this organization,” Dorion said in a news release. “Tim is a dynamic offensive player who utilizes an exceptional blend of speed and skill to be a consistent difference maker.

"He’s electrifying and has quickly become a fan favourite for good reason.”

The upcoming season is the last of his three-year entry-level contract, after which the extension will kick in.

The signing follows a banner offseason for Dorion. He traded for two-time 40-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat, signed star forward Claude Giroux and acquired goaltender Cam Talbot. He also signed centre Josh Norris to an eight-year extension.

Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc told reporters earlier Wednesday that season ticket sales are up 60 per cent from 2019.