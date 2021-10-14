OTTAWA -- Brady Tkachuk will spend the next seven seasons with the Ottawa Senators.

Just hours before the Senators opened the 2021-22 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators announced the club signed Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.

Tkachuk appeared in each of the Senators' 56 games in 2020-21 and led the team in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).

"We’re thrilled to come to a long-term agreement with Brady," said Senators owner and governor Eugene Melnyk. "He’s a valuable member of our leadership group, is universally respected by his teammates and a player we’re certain will have a significant impact on our success in the seasons ahead."

Tkachuk missed the Senators training camp and pre-season games while contract talks continued.

Tkachuk posted a video on Twitter featuring the song "Come with Me Now" by Kongos saying, "Let's go!"

The 22-year-old Tkachuk was the Senators first round pick in 2018.

The Senators say the contract has an annual value of $8.214 million. The breakdown is $4.0M in 2021-22, $6.5M in 2022-23, $10.5M in 2023-24, $10.5M in 2024-25, $10.5M in 2025-26, $8.5 in 2026-27 and $7.0M in 2027-28.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.