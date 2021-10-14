Advertisement
Senators sign forward Brady Tkachuk to seven-year contract
Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk warms up prior to NHL hockey action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Brady Tkachuk will spend the next seven seasons with the Ottawa Senators.
Just hours before the Senators opened the 2021-22 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators announced the club signed Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.
Tkachuk appeared in each of the Senators' 56 games in 2020-21 and led the team in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).
"We’re thrilled to come to a long-term agreement with Brady," said Senators owner and governor Eugene Melnyk. "He’s a valuable member of our leadership group, is universally respected by his teammates and a player we’re certain will have a significant impact on our success in the seasons ahead."
Tkachuk missed the Senators training camp and pre-season games while contract talks continued.
Tkachuk posted a video on Twitter featuring the song "Come with Me Now" by Kongos saying, "Let's go!"
The 22-year-old Tkachuk was the Senators first round pick in 2018.
The Senators say the contract has an annual value of $8.214 million. The breakdown is $4.0M in 2021-22, $6.5M in 2022-23, $10.5M in 2023-24, $10.5M in 2024-25, $10.5M in 2025-26, $8.5 in 2026-27 and $7.0M in 2027-28.
