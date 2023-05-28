Senators sale watch enters a new week and Canada Day lineup will be unveiled: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

The wait continues for a new owner for the Ottawa Senators, construction season begins in Ottawa and the lineup is unveiled for Canada Day celebrations.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa Senators sale watch

Ottawa Senators fans continue to wait for word on who will be the new owner of the NHL club.

Two weeks after the final bids were due to be submitted to New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners, there is still no word on who will own the club.

Four groups submitted bids to buy the club, with at least one offer of $1-billion, multiple reports said.

Three of the bids came from Toronto-area businessmen: Michael Andlauer, Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, and Steve Apostolopoulos. Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks also submitted a bid.

Postmedia reported this weekend that the four potential bidders met with Anna and Olivia Melnyk, the daughters of late owner Eugene Melnyk,

Sources told Postmedia that was a signal that the New York-based banker overseeing the sale had moved the sale process to the final stages.

The Ottawa Senators announced in November the club was up for sale, with a condition of any sale that the club remains in the capital.

The Ottawa Senators logo on the Canadian Tire Centre is seen in this undated image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Construction season begins in Ottawa

The running joke is there are two seasons in Ottawa – winter and construction. Well, construction season will officially get underway in the capital this week.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will kick off the 2023 construction season on Monday on Slater Street.

One of the major projects this year is the rehabilitation of the underground infrastructure along Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue. This year's work includes the minor widening of Bronson, between Laurier Avenue and Slater Street, to allow for a wider sidewalk, new watermain and surface work.

The 2023 city of Ottawa budget included $245.9 million for design and construction of integrated sewer and road projects, $136 million to renew roads, $7.7 million to renew sidewalks, $21 million for the widening of the Airport Parkway's southbound off-ramp at Walkley Road and money for guiderail renewal.

Construction will also continue on Stage 2 Light Rail Transit expansions.

Monday officially marks the start of construction season in the capital and more roads will likely begin to close as improvements and rehabilitation goes underway. Ottawa, Ont. May 16, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa public school board tables 2023-24 budget

Ottawa's public school board will introduce its 2023-24 school year budget this week, as the board faces a multi-million budget deficit.

Last week, Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board were told the board is facing a $19.9 million budget deficit for the next school year due to rising operating costs, the discontinuation of COVID-19 funding from the Ontario government and increasing costs for replacing absent teachers.

Trustees have already approved a plan to cut 23 discretionary staff positions to save more than $2 million.

Staff have said the reserve funds have been "depleted" and the board does not have the accumulated funds in reserve to continue running deficit budgets. For the 2022-23 school year, the board is using $9 million in surplus cash for operating budgets.

The 2023-24 OCDSB budget will be tabled Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

An advisory council is discussing stopping the playing of the national anthem at OCDSB schools (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

Canada Day lineup

Canadian Heritage will unveil the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa this week.

"Canada Day is an opportunity to connect and create memorable moments with your community," Canadian Heritage says on its website.

Last year, Canada Day celebrations moved from Parliament Hill to LeBreton Flats due to construction on Centre Block.

The full Canada Day lineup will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Canada Day celebrations will also be held in Barrhaven, Kanata, Stittsville and Orleans.

Thousands of people pack Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill for Canada Day festivities. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

The 2023 CHEO Telethon

The 2023 CHEO Telethon is set for Sunday, June 4 on CTV Ottawa.

The CHEO Telethon is a time to honour brave children, youth, families and the teams that care for them.

Tune in to CTV News Ottawa from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to see how your support makes a difference at the children's hospital. Donations are matched by generous sponsors.

Last year, the CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million.

The 38th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Joint Planning and Housing and Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa Carleton District School Board budget meeting – 7 p.m.

Thursday

Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee meeting – 10 a.m.