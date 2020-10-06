OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have some new kit.

The Senators revealed their new team jerseys Tuesday on CTV News at Six, which feature the return of the iconic two-dimensional logo.

"This will see the team returning to their roots, adorning a new design which pays homage to the inaugural Senators jersey that was sported from 1992 – 2007," the team said in a press release. "This is a nod to the success of the past and a celebration of the future with the bright young stars and talented prospects."

The team announced in September that it would be adopting the new logo, a two-dimensional profile of the centurion that has dominated the team's logo since their return to the NHL.

"The original Senators jersey represents and connects the bond and exuberance of the young and committed teams of the past and present," the team said Tuesday evening. "It also inspires the success that was seen during the era of the original jersey with 10 of 14 season playoff appearances, including a President's Trophy, an Eastern Conference Final, and Stanley Cup Final appearance."

The Ottawa Senators also pick ahead of all Canadian clubs in Tuesday's NHL Draft, with the third and fifth picks overall. The first 31 picks will be made Tuesday, with rounds two through seven set for Wednesday.