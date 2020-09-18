OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators will have a new look on its jerseys for the next NHL season, returning to its roots with a modified original "2D" logo.

The Senators unveiled an updated primary logo Friday afternoon, announcing the organization is returning to its roots with the "implementation of a modified original 2D logo."

The new primary logo will be part of an expanded new identity and overall uniform change that will be unveiled prior to the NHL draft on Oct. 6.

The Senators say the familiar two-dimensional profile of the Roman soldier will make its return on the logo, with gold trimming replacing the original logo's red on the cape. The gold semicircle with laurel leaves, which anchors the logo, will make its return to the jersey and increases its association with the letter "O."

"It is time for the Senators to return to our roots," said Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators.

"The fans of this great franchise have high expectations. We have heard from our fans, our partners and our players, and we have listened. It is time to return to our heritage, but in a bold, new manner."