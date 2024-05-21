Senators hire new director of player personnel

The Ottawa Senators have hired Rob DiMaio as the new director of player personnel and director of professional scouting, as the NHL club continues to bolster its front office.

DiMaio comes to the Senators after spending two seasons as the assistant general manager with the Anaheim Ducks.

"We are excited to add Rob’s experience and acumen to our hockey management team," Steve Staios, Senators president of Hockey Operations, said in a statement. "He brings more than 30 years of experience as a player and executive and has a track record of success. Rob is a hard-working leader and will be a great match to the team and culture we are building here in Ottawa."

DiMaio played 894 games in the NHL with the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. The Calgary native also worked with the St. Louis Blues for 13 seasons before joining Anaheim.

Earlier this month, the Senators announced Travis Green as the new head coach, replacing Jacques Martin.

In December, the Senators hired Dave Poulin as the senior vice-president of hockey operations.