Senators fail to close out strong effort in OT loss to Flyers

It was a tough way to go out for the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

The Senators held a two-goal lead late but ultimately failed to extend their win streak to three games, falling 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime.

"We've been playing well here for three games. You hate to lose a game like that where we dominated in a lot of areas, for most of the night," said Ottawa head coach Travis Green.

The Senators looked to be on the verge of earning their first three-game win streak of the season, holding a 4-2 lead over the Flyers with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

Then, the script flipped.

Philadelphia's Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink scored two consecutive goals to send the game to overtime. Rookie Matvei Michkov did the rest, earning his sixth goal on the year to close the game out with just under a minute left in extra time.

"We chased the puck the whole game and I think in the third period, other than the goals they scored, we played really well," said Richard, who had a goal and an assist in the game, and now has six points in five games for the Flyers.

"We put them on their heels by flipping some pucks in the neutral zone, which was the game plan at first. We got some lucky bounces and Michy closed it in overtime. I don't think we deserve that win, but we deserved it the way we played in the third period,"

"I think we'd like to have probably one play back, out of the two goals. I thought we had a pinch that we probably didn't need. But, you got to remember the other team's pushing hard to score and it's unfortunate we didn't win the game tonight," said Green.

Despite outshooting their opponents 37-19, the Senators still came away with only one point on the night.

Netminder Linus Ullmark stopped 14-of-19 shots on the night.

"Tough game for Linus -- he's got seven shots after 35 minutes," said Green. "Those are not easy games for the goalie. When your team gets up, the other team is going to push. They're going to throw pucks at the net, go to the net. It's unfortunate they got a few bounces."

"The takeaway from this is about closing games, we didn't really have the margins on our side, I would say. Some unfortunate bounces, some unfortunate goals. I would like that back, but I thought we battled through and I thought we deserved two goals tonight," Ullmark said, who has four wins in his first season with the Senators.

"I'll sulk a little bit tonight, I will go home and enjoy my family a little bit. Wake up with the kids and then get some energy and laughter out of them and then onwards we go."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.