Senators eliminated from NHL playoff race
The Ottawa Senators have been eliminated from the NHL's playoff race, the sixth straight spring the club will miss the playoffs.
The Senators 7-2 loss to the Florida Panthers eliminated the Sens from the post-season.
"Their goalie put a clinic on," head coach D.J. Smith told reporters after the game. "I don't think that's a 7-1 game and I think everyone knows that. They had some tips and they had some things and we've got to find ways to score."
Claude Giroux and Ridley Greig scored for the Senators.
Fan Appreciation Weekend
The Senators will host Fan Appreciation Weekend at Canadian Tire Centre for the final two home games of the season.
The Sens host Tampa Bay on Saturday night and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The final home game on Monday night will give fans the opportunity to win more than $150,000 in prizing and giveaways.
Here is a look at the schedule of events for the final two home games of the regular season.
Saturday vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – presented by MOVE100
- JUNO-nominated singer/songwriter Scott Helman will be performing live during both intermissions
- The Gate 1 plaza will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Events include a performance from local country band Lemon Cash, $5 beer and special food offerings such as the Twinkie Bacon POGO and Cheeseburger Taco Bag
- Shoot to Win intermission contest where one lucky fan could win $1,000
- 360-degree photo booth experience located on the concourse
Monday vs. Carolina Hurricanes – presented by TSN1200
- Over $150,000 in prizes to be won including signed Senators jerseys (Bell), free pizza for a year (Gabriel Pizza), free appetizers (Lone Star Texas Grill), signed Senators swag (Dairy Farmers of Ontario) and other great prizes from Canadian Tire, SportChek, The Brick, Brookstreet Hotel, Golden Palace Restaurant and more
- The annual Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony following the game in which winning fans will have the opportunity to receive a game-worn jersey from one of the team's players during an on-ice presentation
- The Gate 1 plaza will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; activations include a performance from local country band Eastbound Of ByTown, $5 beer and the Skip The Dishes Greek on Wheels food truck
- Shoot to Win intermission contest where one lucky fan could win $1,200
