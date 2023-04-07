Senators eliminated from NHL playoff race

The Ottawa Senators have been eliminated from the NHL's playoff race, the sixth straight spring the club will miss the playoffs.

The Senators 7-2 loss to the Florida Panthers eliminated the Sens from the post-season.

"Their goalie put a clinic on," head coach D.J. Smith told reporters after the game. "I don't think that's a 7-1 game and I think everyone knows that. They had some tips and they had some things and we've got to find ways to score."

Claude Giroux and Ridley Greig scored for the Senators.

Fan Appreciation Weekend

The Senators will host Fan Appreciation Weekend at Canadian Tire Centre for the final two home games of the season.

The Sens host Tampa Bay on Saturday night and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The final home game on Monday night will give fans the opportunity to win more than $150,000 in prizing and giveaways.

Here is a look at the schedule of events for the final two home games of the regular season.

Saturday vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – presented by MOVE100

JUNO-nominated singer/songwriter Scott Helman will be performing live during both intermissions

The Gate 1 plaza will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Events include a performance from local country band Lemon Cash, $5 beer and special food offerings such as the Twinkie Bacon POGO and Cheeseburger Taco Bag

Shoot to Win intermission contest where one lucky fan could win $1,000

360-degree photo booth experience located on the concourse

Monday vs. Carolina Hurricanes – presented by TSN1200