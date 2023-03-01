Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun

The Ottawa Senators are buyers ahead of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring defenceman Jakob Chychrun for a final push towards the NHL playoffs.

Two days before the NHL trade deadline, the Senators announced they have acquired Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for three draft picks.

"A defenceman we've coveted, Jakob is big and plays imposing," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

"He possesses a quality skill set; he defends hard and is highly skilled. He uses his heavy shot with accuracy and is effective at creating offence as a threat at the offensive blue line."

The Senators send a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023, a conditional second-round selection in 2024 (previously acquired from the Washington Capitals), and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Coyotes. The Senators say the 2023 first-round pick is top-five protected. If the Senators advance to the Eastern Conference Final this season, the second-round pick becomes a 2024 first-round pick top 10 first-round unprotected.

Chychrun has 7 goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season for Arizona. He has been out of the line up since Feb. 10.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says talks between Arizona and Ottawa heated up over the last 48 hours, "once the ask softened".

"Originally, Coyotes were asking about likes of Ridly Greig and other top prospects to be part of the deal," LeBrun said on Twitter. "Sens said they couldn't do that, so were out of it. But (Arizona) re-engaged this week and price softened."

The Senators completed the deal without having to give up any prospects, including forwards Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig.

"I did not expect if the Sens were going to get Chychrun they could do it without giving up one of Pinto or Greig as part of the deal," TSN 1200's John Rodenburg said on Twitter.

The trade comes after the Senators swept two games against the Detroit Red Wings this week, and moved within five points of a playoff spot.

Earlier this week, Senators forward Derick Brassard said he believed the Senators record over their last 10 games warranted them to be buyers heading into Friday's trade deadline.

"I honestly think we earned the right for Pierre to add a player at the deadline," Brassard said. "I think this group, we're trying to get the right step and we progress all year long."

The Senators have 22 games left in the regular season. Their next game is Thursday night against the New York Rangers in New York.

The Senators next home game is Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.