Second man charged in Vanier homicide
Ottawa Police have charged a second man in the murder of Gaetan Jolin, 55, on Jolliet Avenue earlier this year.
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 4:16PM EST
Ottawa Police have charged a second man in the murder of a 55-year-old man earlier this year.
Robert Theoret, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in the February death of Gaetan Jolin, police said Wednesday.
Jolin, 55, was found badly beaten at a home on Jolliet Avenue in Vanier on Feb. 20. He died of his injuries in hospital.
Michael Leduc, 43, has already been charged with second-degree murder in the death.
Theoret was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.