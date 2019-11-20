Ottawa Police have charged a second man in the murder of a 55-year-old man earlier this year.

Robert Theoret, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in the February death of Gaetan Jolin, police said Wednesday.

Jolin, 55, was found badly beaten at a home on Jolliet Avenue in Vanier on Feb. 20. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Michael Leduc, 43, has already been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Theoret was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.