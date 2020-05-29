Second employee at Madonna Care Community dies of COVID-19
Two residents have died of COVID-19 at Madonna Care Community, with 30 cases of the virus at the home.
OTTAWA -- A personal support worker at an Orleans long-term care home has died due to COVID-19.
Sienna Senior Living says a staff member at Madonna Care Community passed away on Thursday, just over a month after being hospitalized for treatment.
“They were a beloved member of our team and a caring and dedicated care provider to our residents,” said Sienna Senior Living in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. Sienna Senior Living operates Madonna Care Community.
“The team member had been hospitalized since April 19 after contracting COVID-19. While we were all hopeful the team member would make a full recovery, they unfortunately passed away from complications while in hospital.”
This is the second employee at Madonna Care Community to die after testing positive for COVID-19. On May 7, an employee died due to COVID-19.
According to Ottawa Public Health, 43 residents at Madonna Care Community have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
A personal support worker at the Peter D. Clark home also passed away after testing positive due to COVID-19.
Correction:
Ottawa Public Health posted incorrect information about the number of deaths at Madonna Care Community in its report on Friday. A new report was issued shortly after this story was published, and the number of deaths at the home has been corrected.