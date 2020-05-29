OTTAWA -- A personal support worker at an Orleans long-term care home has died due to COVID-19.

Sienna Senior Living says a staff member at Madonna Care Community passed away on Thursday, just over a month after being hospitalized for treatment.

“They were a beloved member of our team and a caring and dedicated care provider to our residents,” said Sienna Senior Living in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. Sienna Senior Living operates Madonna Care Community.

“The team member had been hospitalized since April 19 after contracting COVID-19. While we were all hopeful the team member would make a full recovery, they unfortunately passed away from complications while in hospital.”

This is the second employee at Madonna Care Community to die after testing positive for COVID-19. On May 7, an employee died due to COVID-19.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 43 residents at Madonna Care Community have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A personal support worker at the Peter D. Clark home also passed away after testing positive due to COVID-19.