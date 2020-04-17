Second case of COVID-19 detected at Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre
The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. (Don MacLean / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A second staff member at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release on its website, the health centre said the employee worked in the Gatineau 2 South unit.
This comes after another worker in the Ottawa 1 East unit tested positive earlier this week.
One staffer is a nurse, while the other is a personal support worker. Both are said to be experiencing mild symptoms and are isolating at home.
"To date, none of the Health Centre’s residents has tested positive for COVID-19," the press release said.
The health centre has stepped up infection control measures since the positive tests were confirmed, including:
- Confining all residents to their rooms;
- Priority COVID-19 testing and ongoing screening for all staff and residents;
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being provided to manage risk and support resident and staff safety;
- Masking of all residents while in transit outside of their rooms;
- Cancellation of all resident activities to accommodate 1:1 programming including
- Skype and FaceTime communications between residents and loved ones;
- Redeployment of staff to meet resident needs and changes in the work environment;
- Universal masking for all staff while in the Health Centre
The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre employs a staff of more than 850 people.