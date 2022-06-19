Search underway for missing kayaker in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.

LAC-SAINTE-MARIE, QUE. -

A search is underway to find a kayaker who disappeared during an outing on Saturday in Lac-Sainte-Marie, in the MRC-de-la-Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

The disappearance was reported Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., by the spouse of the man who lost sight of him while the couple was on a canoe trip in Lac-Sainte-Marie.

Police and firefighters quickly began an evening search.

“During the night, police continued to ply the banks. We’ve located the individual’s kayak. On the other hand, the man is still missing,” said Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), on Sunday morning.

A Sûreté du Québec command post was also set up on the scene in the morning, where reinforcements were expected.

“There are watercraft and foot patrollers carrying out searches,” said Dorsainville, adding that SQ divers were also called to the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what may have happened for this kayaker in his thirties.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2022.