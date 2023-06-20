Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa

The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members had been killed.

The prime minister made the comment Tuesday afternoon.

"I was happy to speak to the chief of defence staff last night to express my condolences to the families and colleagues of the members who have been killed," he said. "The fact is there will be a thorough investigation, there will be answers to give, but right now we are focused on notifications of families and support."

Later Tuesday, the military said that the search for two missing crew members remained ongoing and that no bodies have been recovered.

When asked to clarify the prime minister’s comments, a member of the prime minister’s office told CTV News they are not in a position to clarify anything.

The Department of National Defence confirms a CH-147 Chinook helicopter crashed into the water during a training flight. The incident happened at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. To date, DND has only said that two crew members are missing and two were injured.

"The missing crew are amongst a total crew of four who were on the helicopter at the time of the accident,” DND said in a statement.

“Two other members of the crew were found by first responders and taken to hospital in Pembroke.”

The two missing people are members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, according to DND. They have not been identified.

Canadian Armed Forces members, the Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, and the Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments are all assisting in the search.

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) conduct searches around a series of islands on the Ottawa River near Fort William in the Pontiac Regional County Municipality on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is currently searching for two missing RCAF 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron members following a CH-147F Chinook early morning crash near Garrison Petawawa. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In a tweet earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I'm keeping all of the members of 450 Squadron in my thoughts as search efforts continue, and I'm wishing a fast and full recovery to the injured. In this difficult time, we're here for you.”

Speaking Tuesday morning, Trudeau said he spoke to Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre for the latest update.

"The search is ongoing for the two missing members. Two members in hospital right now. But my thoughts go out to the entire Canadian Armed Forces, the members of the 450 Squadron, who have lost--who are really obviously deeply affected by this," he said. "But also thinking of families of members who step up to serve their country, to help here at home and overseas. We’re now hoping for the best and bracing for the worst. We just want to thank everyone who serves and show them support during this difficult time."

Search efforts are underway for two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who are missing after their helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River. I'm keeping all of the members of 450 Squadron in my thoughts as search efforts continue, and I'm wishing a fast and full recovery to… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2023

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, holding a press conference in Ottawa, offered his thoughts and prayers to the RCAF.

"We're praying for the best outcome and speedy recovery for those involved in the helicopter crash near Petawawa and God bless the first responders on the scene," he said. "Our prayers and thoughts are with our air force and our military folks."

A Canadian Forces Military Police officer watches the water on Black Bear Beach near Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently searching for two missing RCAF 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron members following a CH-147F Chinook early morning crash near Garrison Petawawa. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

BOATERS ASKED TO AVOID AREA, WATER USE RESTRICTED

Boaters are asked to avoid the shores near Garrison Petawawa as the search continues and the town of Petawawa says it has temporarily stopped its intake of water from the Ottawa River.

"To ensure normal consumption demands can be met, there will be no outdoor watering (lawns, gardens etc.) permitted immediately. This watering ban will remain in effect until further notice," the town said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with the crew of the helicopter, their families and all the members of 450 Squadron and Garrison Petawawa at this time."

Garrison Petawawa is about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Chinook helicopters are used to transport troops and equipment and have also been deployed to help with natural disasters in Canada and medical evacuations. Pilots train in the Petawawa area often.

The nearby city of Pembroke has also asked resident to limit their water usage.

"There is currently very high demand on our Drinking Water Systems as we assist our neighbors with an ongoing emergency," the city said in a news release.

