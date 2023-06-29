Schools out for summer at Ottawa's largest school board

Students and staff at Ottawa's W.E. Gowling Public School wave goodbye to school buses on the final day of the school year. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) Students and staff at Ottawa's W.E. Gowling Public School wave goodbye to school buses on the final day of the school year. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina