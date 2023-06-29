Schools out for summer at Ottawa's largest school board

Summer vacation is underway for tens of thousands of children in the capital.

Thursday was the last day of school for Ottawa's largest school board. The Ottawa Catholic School Board and the two French language school boards in the capital wrapped up the school earlier this week.

"School's over!" said one student at W.E. Gowling Public School in the Carlington Neighbourhood.

"It’s the last day of school," says Henry Ketchum, who is excited about his summer plans. "Georgian Bay, PEI, trips where there are water."

His father, Cameron Ketchum, looking forward to a hot and sunny season with the family, like many parents.

"I’m looking forward to the kids having a break. It’s been a good year, a normal year which was nice," he says.

It was the first school year since 2020 with no COVID-19 restrictions.

"It was a little more relaxing, it’s just nice to have a better routine," Ketchum said.

"It was a relief, truly, it was nice to see a little bit of normalcy and the kids being able to interact with each other," said Ashleigh Hoey.

A year to make friends and connections with that special teacher.

"I really liked my French teacher, she was really nice," says Madison.

There’s excitement about the long days of summer for student Elsie Pitt.

"I’m looking forward to going to my sleepover camp, and then after that going to grandparents cottage and going swimming in the lake," she says.

Her father, Andrew Pitt is also looking forward to the summer break, and "not having to make any lunches for the summer; at least not at 6:40 in the morning."

The last day, bringing mixed emotions for some.

"It was like a really good school year, but I’m kind of sad that it’s coming to an end," said one student.

Crossing guard Amy Leslie will miss the children over the summer too.

"I’m going to miss seeing the kids every day. You can start your day in a bad mood, but you can’t carry on that way - they always cheer you up."