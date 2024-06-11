Schools in Ottawa identified in study showing high levels of lead in drinking water
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
The study compiled publicly available data from approximately 100,000 tests for lead in Ontario public school drinking water between 2019 and 2023.
It found nearly half of the province's 4,875 public schools logged at least one test result that exceeded Health Canada's maximum safety guideline of 5 parts per billion (ppb).
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"There is no safe level of lead according to the experts and yet, it appears in sometimes breathtaking numbers in schools and daycares across the province," said Robert Cribb, the director of the Investigative Journalism Bureau.
"We look at the data every year and it never seems to get better. The lead remains there, and it continues to contaminate everything from drinking fountains to sinks across the province. Ottawa is one of the areas where there was a conspicuous number of high levels of exceedances in schools and daycares."
In Ottawa, the two schools with the highest rate of tests that exceeded the federal guidelines were First Avenue Public School and Cambridge Street Community Public School.
"At Cambridge Street Public School in Ottawa, 41 out of 44 tests returned with levels over the federal guideline, with four tests ranging between 105 ppb and 136 ppb," reads a portion of the study.
"First Avenue Public School in Ottawa conducted 61 tests between 2019 and 2023, with more than 80 per cent showing lead levels over 5 ppb, two of which reached 1,500 ppb and 1,730 ppb."
OCDSB challenges study
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), however, is taking exception with the study, pointing to the fact that in Ontario, the maximum acceptable concentration of lead in drinking water is 10 ppb, not 5 ppb as laid out by Health Canada.
The school board is also taking issue with the way the testing data has been presented.
"Since 2017, in accordance with provincial legislation, all designated drinking locations in OCDSB elementary and secondary schools have been tested. Testing is based on the provincial standard of 10 ppb. Where water samples were found to exceed the provincial standard, action has been taken to address this," reads a portion of a statement from the school board sent to CTV News.
The OCDSB says water fixtures are not returned to service until lead levels are below provincial requirements. In some cases, this is done by replacing the tap or fountain, moving further back through plumbing lines, or adding lead filters.
Once the work is done, multiple tests may be taken to ensure the lead levels have been reduced.
"This may give the impression that there are multiple separate exceedances, when in fact this may result from several tests taken to fix one problem," reads the statement. "We take issues of safe drinking water seriously. Any water points which have been discovered through past test results to exceed provincial limits have since been fixed. At the same time, we are concerned that recent reports on this serious issue have been presented in a misleading way. By compiling all test results together and not identifying the number of water points that have been taken out of service and fixed, the report gives the impression that issues are not resolved or more water points are affected."
In an update on Wednesday, the OCDSB added that "more than half" of the samples taken at both schools were taken in 2020 during the period of school closures due to COVID-19. The board says more than half of the test results referenced for First Avenue and Cambridge schools were resamples of water fixtures.
"The two test results cited were both from the same water point," the OCDSB said when referring to the First Avenue school.
"Staff investigated the issue and the fixture was opened for use after we were able to ensure safe test results."
Still, Cribb says it's an issue that needs more attention as opposed to reactionary "Band-Aid solutions".
"If you have lead pipes delivering water to the mouths of children, that's a problem, and it's not going to go away from flushing or removing one fountain," he said. "It is a consistent problem that every expert that we have talked to says needs to be addressed and the only way, ultimately, to fix the problem is not by shutting down a fountain here and flushing a tap there, it's by removing lead from the infrastructure of the schools."
Lead exposure has been associated with nervous system effects, cardiovascular disease, decreased kidney function and reproductive problems.
For children, lead exposure is associated with lowered IQ scores and a greater risk of attention-related behaviours.
Local MPP raising the issue
With that in mind, Ottawa South Liberal MPP John Fraser says he hopes to see the issue of lead in the drinking water at schools and daycares become a more significant talking point at Queen's Park.
"We do have to address the backlog of school repairs. There are some very old schools, and we need new schools, and we need repairs there," he said. "In the immediate and the short-term, where do we have the most significant problems and what are the measures that the school boards, by way of assistance through the Ministry of Education, addressing this and how are they going to address this? Is it through flushing the pipes? Is it by providing clean drinking water? Is it by providing more transparency about the testing? We need to make sure kids are safe and parents are informed."
Fraser adds, he would like to see the provincial guidelines fall in life with the Health Canada guidelines of 5 ppb.
In the meantime, the City of Ottawa says the drinking water in Ottawa is safe.
"The City of Ottawa's drinking water does not contain lead. Some private properties, including schools and daycares, may have lead solder joints or fixtures which contain some lead," said director of linear water services Marilyn Journeaux in a statement. "Similarly, service pipes built before 1955 may also be made of lead."
Journeaux notes that residents can find more information about Ottawa's drinking water on the City of Ottawa's website.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour
Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a bus hijacking.
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Rise of rare bacterial disease not expected to 'spiral out of control': doctor
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday. Canadian officials are 'engaging with local authorities,' the agency said.
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
AI stethoscope demonstrates 'the power as well as the risk' of emerging technology
The modest stethoscope has joined the Artificial Intelligence revolution, tapping into the power of machine learning to help health-care providers screen for diseases of the heart and lung, an emergency physician says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in New Brunswick
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Queens County, Moncton and the southeast, and the Kennebecasis Valley/Kings County in New Brunswick.
-
Warm summer forecast for much of Canada, but how about the Maritimes?
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
-
Teen facing charges related to the theft of vehicles in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia: RCMP
A 17-year-old from Wilmot, N.B., is facing a string of charges for allegedly stealing vehicles in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
-
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
-
Tech conference that has resulted in nearly $200M in economic impact for Toronto won’t return in 2025
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Quebec Premier Legault is pushing for more provincial powers amid sagging polls
Quebec's premier says he wants to find new powers to boost his province's autonomy within Canada, but experts are keeping their expectations in check.
-
Quebec coroner calls for more domestic violence resources after murder of family
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addition treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
London
-
First of 4 built-in-London, Ont. armoured vehicles heading overseas to assist Ukrainian troops
The first four of 50 new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) built in London, Ont. are on their way to Europe.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
-
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
Kitchener
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
Teen charged after stealing rideshare vehicle at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS
One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
-
Police investigate 2nd suspicious fire at newly constructed homes in Bradford
Suspicious fire causes damage to newly constructed homes in Bradford for the second time this year.
-
'Person in distress' at Barrie marina
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
-
Tornado warning issued in western Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued for a part of western Manitoba, near the Saskatchewan border.
-
Severe thunderstorms coming to Manitoba could produce large hail, isolated tornado: ECCC
Manitoba weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in province
Calgary
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
-
Bear attack closes trails, campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park
A bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park has forced the closure of several trails and campgrounds in the area.
-
Province scraps plans for Bow River dam near Mînî Thnî
The province is pulling the plug on a Bow River dam proposed upstream of Mînî Thnî. The option is off the table, according to Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, leaving two other sites up for consideration to help prevent flooding in Calgary and bolster water storage for drought management.
Edmonton
-
Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal shooting in McCauley earlier this week
A man who was killed in central Edmonton earlier this week was shot, police confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
-
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX Tuesday morning.
-
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
-
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
One killed, three seriously injured in fatal collision in Saskatoon
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to 12 years for fatal beating of senior during Vancouver home invasion
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Suspect arrested in killing of Vancouver chef Wataru Kakiuchi
Days after well-known local chef Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Coroner's inquest will hear details of B.C. man's death in police shooting
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
-
Road to recovery long for officer injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shooting
Two years since a pivotal day in the line of duty, Const. Steven Reichert is walking again and is back in uniform twice a week.
Kelowna
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.