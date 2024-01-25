School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday following storm

School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario on Thursday, after several hours of freezing rain left a blanket of ice on roads and sidewalks across the region.

Meantime, OC Transpo is reporting O-Line 1 launched on time at 5 a.m. and service is available at all stations.

Environment Canada lifted the freezing rain warning for Ottawa just before 5 a.m. Ottawa received 13 hours of light freezing drizzle and freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school buses are cancelled for all students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board. Schools are open today.

Buses are also cancelled for the following boards across the region:

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All Conseil des ecoles catholique du Centre-Est schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Brockville,Carleton Place, Almonte, Pembroke, Prescott-Russell, Kingston, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville and Trenton

All schools are open.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo says Line 1 (Confederation Line) launched on-time at 5 a.m. on Thursday, and service is available at all stations.

Bus and Para Transpo service is operating, but OC Transpo warns delays are expected.

"Plan ahead and be cautious when boarding, exiting, and at station platforms," OC Transpo said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance operated out-of-service trains along the O-Train line overnight to mitigate ice buildup from occurring on the overhead catenary wires.

The transit service says de-icing solution is regularly applied to the overhead catenary wires to prevent ice build up, and carbon strips have been installed on trains to scrap ice from the system.

Ottawa Airport

The Ottawa International Airport was only reporting one flight cancellation for Thursday morning, as of 5:45 a.m.

Five flights are delayed today.

The airport is reminding travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.