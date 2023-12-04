OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • School buses cancelled across Ottawa and eastern Ontario

    File image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) File image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

    School buses cancellations are in effect for Monday morning as a winter storm continues to move through the region.

    Here is a look at the cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Monday, Dec. 4.

    All schools remain open.

    School bus cancellations

    • English public and Catholic school boards in Ottawa
    • French public and Catholic school boards in Ottawa
    • Renfrew County schools
    • Upper Canada District School board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools

    Tri-Board

    Buses are cancelled in northern and some central weather zones

    • North Hastings
    • North Lennox and Addington
    • North and Central Frontenac
    • Central Lennox and Addington
    • Centre Hastings

    Buses are running in the Kingston and Belleville areas

    • Belleville and Quite West
    • South Lennox and Addington
    • South Frontenac
    • Kingston area
    • Prince Edward County

    Western Quebec

    • The Western Quebec school board says buses will only operate on roads that are safe and well maintained. The board says to expect delays due to the road conditions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's primary care needs serious updates, study reveals

    Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Global Affairs Canada confirms the death of an eighth Canadian amid the Israel-Hamas war, Venezuelans approve a referendum to claim sovereignty over much of Guyana, and international students are once again set to face working hour limits.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News