School bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Wednesday, April 5.

School bus cancellations

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

French language schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Pembroke, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville

Western Quebec

The Western Quebec school board says all schools and centres in the Outaouais Region are closed on Wednesday due to the weather. The closures include daycare centres and administrative offices.