Saslove's Meat Market closing after 70 years in Ottawa’s ByWard Market

Saslove's Meat Market, one of the ByWard Market's oldest businesses, has announced it is shutting its doors.

"After 70 years in business our store will be closing this fall," the popular grocer said in a post to Facebook.

"In preparation, we will be heavily discounting frozen products every Saturday for the next few weeks. Sales will be on a first come, first served basis and subject to stock."

The family-run market is one of the few butcheries in the area and has been serving families in the historic ByWard Market since 1954. It offers a wide selection of meats and prepared foods.

Owner John Diener, who has worked at the butchery since he was young, says buying habits have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and sales have been down since. He says many of his customers were federal public servants, who would come to buy his products at the end of the day.

"People used to buy 20 steaks for barbecues," he said.

"Now, not so much."

The market did not announce an official closing date, but customers can still make orders online or show up early on Saturdays for the discounted deals.

"We are about to lose one of the anchors of the ByWard Market. Saslove's Meat Market is closing in September," the Lowertown Community Association said in a post on X.

"Be sure to stop in and say a fond farewell to a shop that has been a regular part of the lives of so many of us in the neighbourhood."

The store is open daily.