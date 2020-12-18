OTTAWA -- One week before Christmas, children at CHEO received a visit from Santa Claus.

The Ottawa Fire Service Rope Rescue Technicians and firefighters helped Santa and his elves visit CHEO on Friday afternoon.

Santa also walked around and waved to kids through the window at the CHEO school and other spots at the hospital.

A CHEO spokesperson says usually the Ottawa Fire Service joins Santa for an in-person visit ahead of Christmas. Due to COVID-19 precautions, firefighters had to get creative for the visit.