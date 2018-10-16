

CTV Ottawa





A male pilot has been rushed to hospital after his small plane crashed on Old Almonte Road in west Ottawa this morning.

Paramedics and Ottawa fire repsonded to the call near a home between Howie Road and Beavertail Road shortly after 8 am.

Ornge Ambulance transported the pilot to hospital.

Paramedics say his injuries are non life-threatening.

The plane took out some hydro wires upon landing, touched a nearby home before ending up in a ditch.