Pilot suffers serious injuries after small plane crash lands near house in Carp
Small plane crashed on Old Almonte Rd. Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 9:29AM EDT
A male pilot has been rushed to hospital after his small plane crashed on Old Almonte Road in west Ottawa this morning.
Paramedics and Ottawa fire repsonded to the call near a home between Howie Road and Beavertail Road shortly after 8 am.
Ornge Ambulance transported the pilot to hospital.
Paramedics say his injuries are non life-threatening.
The plane took out some hydro wires upon landing, touched a nearby home before ending up in a ditch.
Old Almonte: adult male stabilized by Paramedics and being transported to an awaiting air ambulance from @Ornge. Pt in serious condition.— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) October 16, 2018