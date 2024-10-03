Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre finds permanent housing for over 100 people so far this year

The Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre’s Outreach and Housing Services Program has successfully provided housing for more than 100 individuals over the past eight months.

In September, the program assisted an additional 36 people in transitioning to their own apartments.

It is a significant milestone for the program, which focuses on securing housing and ensuring long-term success for its residents. The Salvation Army says there is a 95 per cent housing retention rate, with many clients receiving weekly support for up to a year and beyond.

Outreach and Housing Services team members aid clients with transportation, move-ins, and settling into their new homes, which can dramatically transform the lives of community members.