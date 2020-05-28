OTTAWA -- Your next salon appointment will look a lot different.

There is no word yet on when beauty services can reopen in Ontario, but businesses are getting ready.

At Salon Fiorella in Ottawa, hygiene standards are high and they are only going to ramp up.

“We just this week placed an order for plexiglass for the front desk. We’ve ensured that all our staff will be wearing face shields, we have masks,” said salon owner Fiorella DiNardo-Nocita.

Clients will be required to wear face masks, as well. They will be supplied when needed.

The temperatures of clients will be checked and anything that is touched will be thrown in the wash.

Despite the ByWard Market salon having a lot of space, it will operate at a smaller capacity.

Bookings will have to made in advance to keep the flow of appointments organized.

There will not be a waiting area or refreshments. Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized after every use.

“An hour-fifteen appointments. Clients come in, get their hair done, full disinfectant of the station before the next client comes in,” DiNardo-Nocita said.

Meanwhile, salons in Gatineau — along with other Quebec beauty services outside of Montreal and Joliette — can reopen on Monday.

The owner of Ively Coiffure has two bookings for Monday and an arsenal of products.

“I’ve got a lot of these sanitizers, Lysol, alcohol, got my gloves,” Ively Philisnor said.

Philisnor says several measures will be in place, including everyone will need a face mask, every other chair will be removed and walk-ins will not be allowed.

Despite the many adjustments salons will have to make, many are eager to open.