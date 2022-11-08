Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday night.

He waved to the crowd ahead of the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Vancouver Canucks.

Ryan Reynolds is in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight! pic.twitter.com/dHXKUZ5fOR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 9, 2022

It comes one night after Reynolds confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the team while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

On top of the excitement surrounding Reynolds Tuesday -- Sens fans also treated to a surprise involving former player Chris Neil.

The team announced the former Senators alternate captain will have his number 25 retired by the Senators on Friday, February 17.

In a statement, Ottawa Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc writes, “Chris Neil was and is everything that you would want an Ottawa Senator to be.”

“While his success on the ice made him one of this franchise’s most valued players – his work in the community, both as a player and following his career, have created a unique legacy. His impact on this city is a model for players across the National Hockey League."

Neil made his debut with the Senators in 2001. He went on to play 15 seasons with the team, scoring 112 goals, and 138 assists in 1,026 regular season games.