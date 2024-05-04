RV valued at $163K stolen in eastern Ontario, OPP looking for suspects

The Ontario Provincial police (OPP) is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects following the theft of an RV from a local business in Clarence - Rockland, Ont.

Police say it happened Saturday at around 4:35 a.m. when the two suspects allegedly stole a fifth wheel RV from the local business using a white Dodge Ram. The RV is valued at $163,000, police say.

At the time, the suspects were wearing all black clothing.

Their vehicle is described as a white Dodge RAM 2500/3500 Cummins Crew Cab and year 2013-2018. It has 4x4 Off-Road decals on both sides of the truck bed's rear quarter panel, an all-chrome front grill and bumper and aftermarket black rims.

The stolen RV is a 2022 Keystone RAPTOR 352 with the Ontario licence plate Y1646X. It has a ‘"CT579" in gold marker on the attachment/tongue portion.”'

Anyone with information about the suspects or the stolen RV is asked to call the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.