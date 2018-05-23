The Royal swans will make their annual return to the Rideau River today.
It's a celebration held at Brewer Park with city councillors, Mayor  Jim Watson and wild life experts at 3:30 this afternoon. The white or "Mute" swans are descendents of six pairs of swans that the Queen gave to Ottawa to commemmorate Canada's Centennial Year in 1967. The swans normally stay in the Rideau River until late October until they are once again housed through the winter months.