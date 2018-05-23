Royal swans make their 2018 debut in the Rideau River today
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 23, 2018 6:09AM EDT
The Royal swans will make their annual return to the Rideau River today.
It's a celebration held at Brewer Park with city councillors, Mayor Jim Watson and wild life experts at 3:30 this afternoon. The white or "Mute" swans are descendents of six pairs of swans that the Queen gave to Ottawa to commemmorate Canada's Centennial Year in 1967. The swans normally stay in the Rideau River until late October until they are once again housed through the winter months.