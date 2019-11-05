The city-wide debate over what to do with Lansdowne Park didn’t end with the construction of an outdoor stadium, condos, and retail stores.

Now, it’s a proposal by the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group to take over the remainder of the city assets and programming in the park.

That would mean OSEG would take control of the Aberdeen Pavillion, the Horticulture Building and urban park.

The plan is supported by city staff, but it’s being panned by the area councillor.

“It’s been in public hands for 130 years, programmed publicly. We certainly have subsidized a lot of that site already. The stadium is rented for a dollar a year. We don’t want to lose those 100 free events a year, the Farmer’s Market, 613flea, these are things to be maintained in a robust new vision for Lansdowne,” said Councillor Shawn Menard on CTV Morning Live Ottawa.

Menard is hoping OSEG, the city and the community can reach an agreement on the local programming at the park.

OSEG says by taking control, more people would attend all kinds of established and new events at Lansdowne Park.

A rally will be held this morning at Ottawa City Hall, timed just before a vote at the city’s finance and economic development committee.