A school in Gatineau will begin a pilot project that allows students to “jostle” or engage in roughhousing under the supervision of school officials.

The school board, Commission scolaire des Draveurs, says the project is being developed for students as a winter activity.

Cheval-Blanc Elementary School will establish an area in the schoolyard where the students who wish to participate will be able to scramble in a supervised way.

“Blows and the acts of violence will be strictly forbidden,” according to the Commission scolaire des Draveurs.

The school board also says students will have to follow very strict rules that will be taught to them beforehand by their physical education teachers.

The pilot will begin with students in grade 3.

If all goes well the school board plans to allow other grades, or schools to participate next winter.