Ross Video cutting 9 per cent of its workforce

Eastern Ontario company Ross Video is cutting its workforce by nine per cent, including job cuts at its offices in Ottawa and Iroquois.

A company spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa there has been a workforce reduction at Ross Video this week.

"The impact is across the global organization, including Ottawa and Iroquois."

Ross Video employs 1,400 people around the world following the cuts, including in eastern Ontario.

"Ross Video is still growing year over year, but that growth is less than we anticipated. At the beginning of the year, we hired aggressively to adjust for the anticipated growth, but due to economic impact and a slower sales pipeline, we have adjusted our workforce to match the anticipated growth for 2024," a company spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.

Ross Video designs and manufactures equipment for live event and video production.

The company recently invested $15 million for an expansion of its facility in Iroquois, allowing it to increase production efficiencies, facilitate innovation and expand sales, according to Ross Video.