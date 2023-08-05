'Rolling Thunder' event rides into and out of downtown Ottawa

Motorcyclists briefly rolled into downtown Ottawa late Saturday morning as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event, billed as a ride to salute Canada's veterans, but were stopped by police one block from the National War Memorial and redirected out of the area.

As Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police kept an eye on the event, dozens of motorcyclists travelled from Arnprior to downtown Ottawa along Hwy. 417 just before 12 p.m.

In Ottawa, the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' convoy travelled from Laurier Avenue north on Elgin Street to Albert Street, where motorcyclists turned around and travelled south on Elgin to Laurier and then back to Nicholas Street and Highway 417. Ottawa police closed Elgin Street north of Albert Street, redirecting participants away from the war memorial.

Dozens of people waving Canadian and U.S. flags and holding signs protesting the federal government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood along Elgin Street and at the war memorial.

Roads reopened to traffic shortly after the motorcycle convoy left Ottawa.

Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs had said police had a "robust plan" for the event. Dozens of Ottawa police officers could be seen on a bicycle, motorcycle and in patrol vehicles in downtown Ottawa to monitor the event.

'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' organizer Neil Sheard said on Facebook that the rally was intended to be a "ride around" the National War Memorial to salute the men and women that died for our country. Motorcyclists in the rally were scheduled to attend a barbeque at an undisclosed location after the ride downtown.

The 'Rolling Thunder' event was first held in Ottawa in April 2022, two months after the 'Freedom Convoy' event was held in Ottawa to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. At the time, Sheard said that the rally was intended to "give back the dignity" to the National War Memorial. Ottawa police, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces, maintained a heightened police presence during that weekend.

'Rolling Thunder' listed Veterans for Freedom and Freedom Fighters Canada as its partners for the first event in 2022, both of which appeared to have linked to the 'Freedom Convoy' event.

OC Transpo

Staff in OC Transpo's Transit Operations Centre will be monitoring roads in downtown Ottawa for any traffic impacts, and will adjust service, if required, according to the city.

"OC Transpo will maintain regular service during the demonstration," the city said.

"Should extended road closures occur, OC Transpo and Para Transpo service will be maintained with detours, as required, and there may be some delays."

Ottawa Bylaw Officers

Ottawa Bylaw officers will be out on Saturday to ensure all parking regulations are followed by residents and visitors.

"All vehicles found in violation of parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed," the city said.