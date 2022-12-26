Roads reopen in Prince Edward County after storm shuts down region

Days after a major winter storm pummelled parts of the region, some roads in Prince Edward County are now open.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Saturday that all roads were shut down in the county because of zero visibility and snow buildup as the storm hammered the region. Driving was all but impossible for the vast majority of vehicles and many cars had been abandoned on roadways, police said.

On Monday, OPP said roadways had been reopened.

“While many roads are now passable, drivers are reminded to use caution and have patience with road crews as they have been working day and night to keep up with the drifting snow. Not all roadways have been plowed but major routes are now cleared,” a news release said.

Crews have removed several abandoned vehicles that were affecting road clearing operators. Anyone who owns one of the vehicles that was towed is asked to reach out to either Shantz Towing at 613-476-2517 or Fellows Towing at 1-877-401-0401 to arrange to pick up their vehicles.

Vehicles that did not interfere with traffic will remain in the snow for owners to arrange their own tow removals.

An OPP snowmobile and ATV team is working in the region to help stranded residents.