OTTAWA -- Loblaws says an employee of its store at 363 Rideau St. has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19 and the store has been deep cleaned.

In an email, Loblaws says the employee was last in the store May 24 and did not show symptoms at the time.

The store was sanitized overnight and has since reopened the email, sent Monday morning, said.

Loblaws also says employees who were in close contact with the affected employee have been instructed to self-isolate and the company is working with Ottawa Public Health to trace the affected individual's contacts.

Customers have also been contacted by email.

Any Ottawa resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can go for testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre or COVID-19 Care Clinics and should not be turned away, unless volumes are significant. If volumes are significant, priority will be given to residents from high-risk groups and those showing symptoms.

The Brewer Arena is located at 151 Brewer Way. The testing centre is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

The care clinics are located at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. and they are both open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.